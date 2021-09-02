El Paso Sector to establish U.S. Border Patrol rescue beacons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Border Patrol is set to deploy rescue beacons throughout West Texas and New Mexico to aid migrants in distress.

The U.S Border Patrol El Paso Sector will be providing additional opportunities for distressed migrants to be rescued before it’s too late with the deployment of the rescue beacons in the Lordsburg, New Mexico, region this month.

Fifteen rescue beacons will be deployed by the El Paso Sector in strategic areas throughout West Texas and Southern New Mexico as part of humanitarian efforts to prevent deaths.

The El Paso Sector is working with NGOs, federal, state and county agencies, as well as foreign governments to establish rescue beacons in remote areas where migrants may be in distress because of exposure to the elements that include rough terrain, wild animals and extreme temperatures.

Four of the 15 scheduled rescue beacons were recently deployed to the Lordsburg area, making it the forest station in the El Paso Sector with new active rescue beacon technology.

The El Paso Sector will have a total of 20 beacons, five of which are legacy beacons, installed across the sector by the end of 2021.

“The El Paso Sector Border Patrol continues to proactively collaborate with our non-governmental organizational and third-party partners to support humanitarian efforts,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “These rescue beacons will help Border Patrol Agents and our law enforcement partners to more quickly facilitate the rescue of missing and endangered migrants resulting in lives saved.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.