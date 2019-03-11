El Paso County to discuss solutions to help with the migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso County Commissioners Court will meet and discuss some possible ways to help the community handle the large amounts of migrants that have crossed the border into El Paso over the last week.

There will be several options on the table including creating an El Paso County Immigrant Affairs position to promote the well-being of El Paso's immigrant communities. Another option will be possibly creating an additional re-entry process to provide services to help with the immigrant jail population. The final option would be funding a non-profit agency or agencies to deliver specific services or outcomes.

These non-profits say anything the County can do to help is appreciated.

"Any step that the County does to support and help immigrants have a dignified life and a hope for their future is a benefit to all of the communities," said Father Arturo Bañuelas of St. Marks Catholic Church.

These non-profit organizations have been taking in, feeding and providing transportation for migrants.

Father Arturo said that some El Pasoans may worry that the money to support the organizations would come from tax dollars. He wants to remind the community that immigrants do pay taxes and contribute to our economy in the long run.

"We will not be poor because we help immigrants we are richer economically and morally. One of the great things about our country is that we always help each other especially when there is a great need. This is a great moment for us to show our solidarity in helping our brothers and sisters," said Father Arturo.

These ideas will be discussed at the County Commissioners Court at the El Paso County Courthouse, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11.