El Paso City Council to discuss migrant protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday El Paso’s City Council will be discussing a policy enforced by the Department of Homeland Security called migrant protocols or “Remain in Mexico.”

This policy makes it so people coming to the U.S. to seek asylum need to stay in Mexico until their court date. City Council will discuss an action to approve a resolution rejecting this policy. It has been in effect here since March.

“We only will allow those who come into our county legally. Other than that our very strong policy is catch and detain. NO ‘releasing’ into the U.S.,” said President Donald Trump on Twitter last November.

According to border experts, the policy has three main problems here in El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

1. Migrants don’t have easy access to immigration attorneys while in Juarez.

2. There are not enough shelter and resources to house and feed the migrants in staying in Juarez.

3. Unsafe conditions not just for migrants but for the Juarez community.

“Remain in Mexico will worsen the criminality and violence on the Mexican side of the border but it will affect our community also because we will be across from a place where there are a lot of people who are easily victimized by criminal organizations,” said Dr. Josiah Heyman the Director of Inter-American Border Studies at UTEP.

According to Heyman the City Council talking about a resolution of rejecting this policy won’t change what has been put in place. However, if the council members agree it can show that the city is not for the “Remain in Mexico Policy”. He says the policy is being used to try to make it more difficult for people to come to the U.S. and seek asylum.

“It’s a response of the sheer numbers that are coming in and there’s a policy model on the part of the U.S. Government that we will create such tremendous misery on this end that it will be worse than the misery in Central America,” said Heyman.

City Council members will discuss a resolution of rejecting this policy at today’s City Council meeting at City all at 9 a.m.