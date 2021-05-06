DHS Secretary Mayorkas visiting Donna migrant facility on Friday

FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will visit a migrant processing facility on Friday in Donna.

According to a release, Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS Secretary, will travel to Donna to receive updates on unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border and view conditions at the Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna.

Mayorkas is expected to begin his tour of the facility at 12 p.m. on Friday

Following his briefing, Mayorkas will hold a press conference about his trip to the Rio Grande Valley.

This is not the first time the DHS Secretary has visited the migrant facilities on the border.

In March, Mayorkas visited the same facility in Donna, however, media was not allowed entrance to the event.