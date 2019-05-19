Deming soccer coach donates goals to migrant children Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Photo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Photo [ + - ]

DEMING, NM (KTSM) - A Deming soccer coach and middle school teacher went out of his way to make sure underserved children in his community get quality time to play the sport they love.

Arlo Calles coaches soccer in the small New Mexico town which has received over 1,000 migrants from Border Patrol since May 12. He saw a need in the shelter to allow the young children to run and play. So he did what he knew best, he purchased small soccer goals to place at the Deming fairgrounds.

Calles, an NMSU grad, also spent time playing and coaching the young children at the fairgrounds before they departed to their final location in the United States.