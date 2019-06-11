Cuban migrant allegedly attacked Border Patrol agent at processing facility

A Cuban migrant allegedly attacked a U.S. Border Patrol agent while she was performing roll call at the soft-sided processing facility at the El Paso Substation last week, according to a press release from USBP.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 5 when the agent was allegedly threatened and attacked by a Cuban woman who was immediately restrained by fellow Agents. According to Border Patrol officials, the agent was medically evaluated and no injuries were determined. The FBI was contacted and is leading an investigation into the alleged assault.

In addition to the June 5 incident, Border Patrol says they are continuing to encounter large groups of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. On Tuesday, June 4, Agents say they responded to an area along with Rio Grande at Fonseca after being alerted to a group crossing the river. Upon arrival, migrants continued streaming across the river in a large group. In total, 268 migrants were taken into custody during that incident.

A second incident the same day near Antelope Wells, New Mexico resulted in the apprehension of 258 migrants. Both of the large groups consisted of mostly family units and unaccompanied minors from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents say they’re continuing to see previously removed immigrants with criminal histories attempt to blend into the large groups entering from Mexico. Two men from Mexico and another from Guatemala with previous sexual assault convictions were identified during processing this week at the Clint, Santa Teresa and El Paso Stations, respectively.

The busy week for USBP Agents also included two water rescues on June 5 and June 6. In both incidents, migrants were carried away in fast-moving canal waters. In total, four people were rescued by agents from the canals.

Since Friday, an additional five people have been found dead in either canals or water access tunnels that run parallel to the U.S.- Mexico border.