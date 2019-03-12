County: Federal government needs to step up in assisting migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The County of El Paso says it's picking up where the federal government left off and will help assist migrants seeking temporary shelter while applying for asylum.

County leaders approved to take a step forward in putting money to find a temporary volunteer coordinator position that aims to help migrants seek shelter.

The option was intially approved at a special commisioners court meeting about two weeks ago, in efforts to help alleviate the current migrant situation and overflow of families seeking asylum.

The County approved to put $20,000 for the temporary position, and seeks support from the City of El Paso, Paso del Norte Foundation, and United Way.

County commissioners said local non-profit organizations and local government have been put in a tough situation by using local taxpayer money, but hopes this will provide short-term assistance.



"Hopefully this is a balanced solution that helps to meet those short term needs, but also at the same time sending a message that this is not really a long term solution for our community. And the federal government needs to step up," County Commissioner Vincent Perez said.

"The easier we make it for these folks to get out and on their way to wherever they need to go, the better it is for our local resources and for ourselves because the longer folks stay here, the longer we'll be needing to take care of them," County Commisioner David Stout added.

The job description has yet to be discussed with those organizations in order to make sure the position meets the needs of the current situation.

It also still has to be presented to the city in efforts to help give funds, as well as United Way.