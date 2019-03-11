Convicted rapist caught trying to enter the US in El Paso

U.S. Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A convicted rapist was caught trying to illegally enter the country last week.

A news release from the Border Patrol said that Santos Quinilla-Tum, 40, and his 17-year-old daughter were caught on March 7 by agents near Downtown El Paso.

As agents questioned Quinilla-Tum they discovered that he was convicted of a 2005 rape of a child with force in Massachusetts.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and then deported to Guatemala in 2009.