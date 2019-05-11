CBP drops off large group of migrants at Las Cruces bus station

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection dropped off 114 migrants at a bus stop in Las Cruces early Friday morning.

The migrants were dropped off at about 9 a.m. at the corner of Valley and Amador, which is the location of El Paso - Los Angeles Limousine Express bus stop.

This comes after the city told Border Patrol and CBP that they could no longer house asylum seekers after they received about 100 migrants a day this week, reaching overcapacity in all their shelters.

Border Patrol and CBP's second option was to drop off the migrants at the bus stop.

Officials with the City of Las Cruces picked the migrants up and transported them to the former armory shelter.

This is the first time migrants have been left on the side of the road in Las Cruces. They are usually taken to migrant facilities in the area.

The city says due to an overwhelming about of migrant numbers on the rise, it is asking the community for volunteers and donations as they need replenishment.

If you would like to donate or sign up to volunteer, you can visit the Las Cruces Public Health Department on N. Solano Dr.