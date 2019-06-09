Buses to periodically take migrants from Deming to larger cities

With thousands of migrants continuing to arrive in the Deming area, the Annunciation House is calling on Border Patrol to release them in larger cities.

The organization is arranging to have charter buses periodically transport migrants to other areas in the region including Dallas and Denver.

The organization’s second bus departed for Dallas early Saturday morning, while the first was sent three weeks ago from Las Cruces to Denver.

The next bus traveling from Deming to Denver will be sent this week.

According to a news release, the buses are being paid for by donations and grants from community organizations.

Once the migrants arrive at their destinations, they will be cared for at churches and other faith-based organizations where they will be connected with their families.

Annunciation House Director Ruben Garcia says the organization can’t carry out the transports alone, and is urging the military to help.

“If the military is to be used to assist Border Patrol with migrants, then the military’s transportation capabilities should be used to transport refugees to faith communities in larger cities who can receive and assist refugee families,” he wrote.

The Annunciation House says up to 250 migrants are released in the area each day.