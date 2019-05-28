Border Patrol catch more than 2,000 migrants on Memorial Day US Border Patrol US Border Patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 2,200 migrants were apprehended by the El Paso Sector Border Patrol on Memorial Day.

The large number was because of two large groups of 200 in Antelope Wells, N.M. and 430 near Bowie High School along with several smaller groups.

About 1,850 of the migrants were caught between Executive Center Boulevard and Midway Street in El Paso.

"These groups were comprised of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied children," a Border Patrol news release said. All of the illegal aliens were taken into custody for processing to include initial medical screenings. They will remain in U.S. Border Patrol custody until they are processed accordingly."