Border Patrol agents rescue lost, distressed immigrants near Deming

DEMING, NM (KTSM) – Five adult Mexican immigrants are now safe after Border Patrol agents rescued them near Deming overnight.

According to a news release, the Mexican Consulate notified agents of the lost undocumented immigrants just after midnight on Thursday.

Officials say the group was lost and had no food or water.

After an extensive search of the area, agents were able to find the immigrants in the middle of the Cedar Mountains, an isolated, mountainous area near Deming.

The immigrants were provided medical treatment and taken to the Deming Border Patrol Station.

All five were healthy and did not require any further medical care, according to the release.

Officials say the immigrants will be processed and criminally prosecuted for illegal entry.

“Rescues such as these are expected to occur more often as we officially enter summer,” officials wrote in the release. “Environments along our southern border such as the Chihuahua Desert or the canals in El Paso often pose hidden dangers of which most people are unaware of.”