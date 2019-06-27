Bishop Seitz, non-profit groups walk across border to visit migrant families in Juarez

Bishop Seitz prays with a Cuban migrant who traveled for two months to seek asylum in the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz walked across the border on Thursday to meet with migrants and members of the Diocese of Juarez.

Here’s a moment with the Bishop and a man from Cuba who travelled 2 months to seek asylum in the U.S. We spoke with him about his journey, tune in @KTSMtv at 5, 6, and 10 to hear more. pic.twitter.com/uMNkJrQudb — Tatiana Favela (@TatianaKTSM) June 27, 2019

Bishop Seitz and members of local non-profit organizations began the journey at the Stanton Bridge in Downtown El Paso.

Seitz and Reverend Javier Calvillo of the Diocese of Juarez accompanied and prayed with migrants who recently returned from El Paso as a result of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The bishop says his goal is to show how the policy affects migrants.

“Why can’t we put ourselves in their shoes?” Seitz said. “We Americans need our hearts checked. Our hearts have grown too cold and too hard and that bodes ill for the health of our nation.”

Seitz says that, as a Catholic and Christian leader on the border, he is often called to be an actor of the soul.

“I wanted to shine some light on this reality and what people are being forced into right now and the threats that they face because of it,” he said.