Berlin Wall expert shares his thoughts on Trump’s Border Wall

A German expert on the Berlin Wall shared his take on President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

The Berlin Wall in Germany separated people for almost 30 years before coming down.

“A wall wherever it is installed. A wall only shows a problem. This is a sign of a problem. A wall never solves a problem,” said Peter Keup. Keup is now a tour guide.

A failed attempt to escape East Germany led to him being locked up in a prison that featured psychological intimidation techniques, such as sleep deprivation and isolation.

He also shared stories of people who did escape and those whose attempt turned fatal.

“As the experiences as the Berlin Wall here shows us is that people will always try to get through this border system,” said Keup.

He doesn’t think border walls work, in Berlin or at the US/Mexico border.

“Similarities of course to solve a problem and it will show that wherever there will be installed a wall, it will be the same as in Berlin. People will try and it will be demolished,” said Keup.

The Berlin Wall fell in 1989.

Unlike the US/Mexico border that divides two countries, in Berlin the wall divided a city in which both sides were German.

“This is probably the remarkable difference. If you made it through over this wall here in Berlin from the East to the West then you were welcome. And that’s the huge difference,” said Keup.

He said people migrating into a different country don’t get the same treatment.

“It’s not only in America. It’s also in Europe, if people come from Africa and Syria, from middle east. The same in America, they come from Venezuela, they come from Mexico. So if they make it over the border, they will be treated as an outcast. Definitely not welcome,” he said.

This November is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.