Assistance fund created for Borderland families excluded from COVID-19 stimulus checks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new assistance fund has been created by immigration advocates in El Paso and Southern New Mexico, with the goal of helping families that did not receive COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The COVID-19 Borderland Mutual Assistance Fund was launched Thursday by Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, Mexicanos en Exilio and Hope Border Institute Executive Director. The money will be given directly to families, a news release from the organization said Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services.

The fund will specifically help immigrant families that did not get a federal and state Economic Impact Payment due to their immigration status, even though there is an ongoing pandemic.

Donations to the fund can be made at this link.

“These are El Paso families; our friends and neighbors,” said Anna Hey, Deputy Director at Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services. When they suffer, our entire community suffers. “God bless them and God bless those willing to provide for the least among us.”.

Gloria Amesquita, Executive Director of Mexicanos en Exilio, said members of the community are living in uncertainty at the moment, but the new fund will help.

“Our community must step up; we still hope that the government will lead in providing an inclusive safety net for everyone, but in the meantime we will do utmost to make sure that people can keep a roof over their heads, food on their tables, and hope in their hearts,” said Amesquita.

Dylan Corbett, Hope Border Institute Executive Director, added: “Thanks to Mexicanos en Exilio for giving hope and support to our borderland families and for showing us that we really can get through this challenging time by pulling together. Please support the COVID-19 Borderland Mutual Assistance Fund.”