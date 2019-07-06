Artistic Uprising event to stand for rights of immigrants and asylum seekers

This fourth of July weekend, artists of all kind joined together near the border between Oregon and E 9th Avenue to stand up for the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Artists from around the country and El Paso stood together to send a message through their art on the migrant debate.

“This was the place we wanted to be on July fourth weekend. To be in solidarity, to rise with our sisters and brothers who are in detention centers living under diabolical conditions,” Eve Ensler with One Billion Rising said.



Multiple immigrant advocacy groups, such as the Border Agricultural Workers Project, La Mujer Obrera, and One Billion Rising, called for an end to detention centers in El Paso.

They demanded justice, freedom, and humane treatment for those seeking a better way of life.



“This is the moment where artists from all across the country and many local artists, come together to be conscious, to be witnessed, to say ‘we as artists, we tear down walls,” Ensler said. “We cross boundaries, we cross over borders, and we stand in solidarity with immigrants.”



Organizers said the event was planned one week ago, and different artists from all over the country such as California, Denver, and New York flew in to attend and show support.



“We’ve seen how art creates incredible solidarity energy. How it changes laws and brings people together in ways they can’t imagine. How it changes traditions and cultures,” Ensler said.



By joining together at the border, organizers said it’s a call to action and call for responsibility.

“This is our country. Everybody is responsible for what is happening to families being separated from their children,” Ensler said “What is happening to people being held in inhumane and disgusting conditions.”

The event will last until 10 p.m. Friday.