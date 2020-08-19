Congresswoman Escobar to call for HHS Office of Inspector General investigation into immediate expulsions of migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Undocumented migrants continue to face challenges by the U.S. government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, immediate expulsion in particular.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar told KTSM 9 News exclusively that she will be pursuing an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regarding the immediate expulsion of migrants.

At least 65 undocumented migrants have been held in hotel detainment at El Paso’s Hampton Inn & Suites Airport location under a ruling that halts immigration into the U.S. to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the Hampton Inn & Suites Airport location, an independent franchisee of Hilton.

“We take the safety of our guests and associates very seriously. As a matter of privacy, we do not discuss situations involving other guests or groups,” said an unidentified spokesperson for the Hampton Inn & Suites Airport.

Information regarding where the migrants are being sent following hotel detainment is limited and conflicting.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an interim final rule with procedures to “suspend the introduction of persons from designated countries or places, if required, in the interest of public health,” citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this rule, more than 100,000 migrants have been removed from the U.S. through immediate expulsion, while many more remain under detainment.

According to a report from the New York Times, hundreds of undocumented migrant adults and children have been held in hotel detainment throughout various border regions in the U.S., El Paso being no exception.

According to an unidentified ICE spokesperson, the agency is unable to comment at this time due to pending litigation. In July, the American Civil Liberties Union and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center filed a lawsuit challenging immediate expulsion of migrant children in hotel detainment.

Despite the DHS and CDC rule, illegal immigration in the southwest U.S. is on the rise after a lull in the spring.

Data provided by Customs and Border Patrol shows that from March 2020 to May 2020, CBP encountered significantly fewer undocumented migrants in the southwest. But from April 2020 to July 2020, the rate of encounters and apprehensions rose significantly.

In July, for example, 2,399 undocumented migrants who presented themselves at a port of entry in the southwest were determined to be inadmissible compared to 2,214 in June and 1,6444 in May.

CBP encounters with undocumented immigrants in El Paso is down significantly from last year, except when it comes to accompanied minors.

The CBP data shows that the El Paso field office has seen a drop by more than 50 percent in unaccompanied undocumented minors, family units and single adults from July 2019 to July 2020.

According to an ICE official in El Paso with knowledge on the issue who spoke to KTSM 9 News on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to reporters, the agency has long utilized hotels to temporarily house immigrants pending release or transfer to other facilities.

An ICE official in Washington, D.C., with knowledge of the policies but is not authorized to speak to reporters, told KTSM 9 News that transports are in compliance with the 1997 Flores Settlement Act, which stipulates standards for the detainment and release of unaccompanied migrant children taken into DHS custody.

ICE employs MVM Inc., a private security company based in Virginia that has been providing services to the federal government for 30 years.

The officials also told KTSM 9 News that ICE uses hotels as temporary housing for family units pending transfer to an ICE family residential center, or minors being sent to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

The policies for the placement and transfer of unaccompanied migrant children in the care of the ORR stipulates that procedures are in place to determine background information of unaccompanied undocumented migrant children from the referring agency. ORR is supposed to use background information to determine appropriate placement in the least restrictive setting.

“Many of the children in these circumstances have a plausible claim to asylum that should be reviewed in immigration court,” said Dr. Josiah Heyman, director of UTEP’s Center for Inter-American and Border Studies.

Despite the policies in place, however, it is unclear whether the children kept in hotel detainment are being transferred to the ORR — or their whereabouts in general.

According to Escobar, when Congress demanded that unaccompanied undocumented migrant children be sent to the ORR, the response received was that the U.S. was conducting rapid expulsions of all migrants, so there was no need.

“This is really not different from children who were turned back to Europe at the time of the Nazis — that happened — and it’s happening here,” says Heyman. “It’s happening under our noses. It’s happening in our community that the legal process has been short-circuited.”

There is not currently an identification system in place to help track the transport of undocumented migrants, which creates difficulties for parents and families seeking to locate and reunite their loved ones.

Lawyers and migrant advocates are challenged to locate their clients and continue the legal processes because they do not have information — or access — to migrants as they are moved.

Dr. Todd Curry, associate professor of Political Science at UTEP, said he believes one of the most concerning aspects of these immigration policies is that the legal system is being circumvented. One reason is because the border is closed to claims of asylum, meaning the ORR would not be the active entity responsible for asylum claims.

“The asylum system does not apply right now, and so there are absolutely no legal asylum-based protections or protection from government entities that applies to these children and families right now, and that is exceedingly troubling for any number of reasons,” he said.

“This is basically a ‘turn and burn,’” says Curry.

“It takes the individuals who cross the border — for whatever reason, because it doesn’t even matter if they claim asylum. They can be legally crossing and not even claiming asylum, and the same process is going to take place. This is expedited removal.”

That hotel detainment and immediate expulsion is occurring in El Paso is concerning to many in the community, but not entirely unprecedented.

“During times of economic distress when different sectors have excess capacities, institutional contracts can help improve private sector financial conditions,” said Dr. Tom Fullerton, a UTEP professor of Economics and Finance.

“Many times these arrangements will be contracted at rates that are substantially below listed prices. However, they often help the businesses in question to survive downturns such as the lockdown recession,” Fullerton explained.

Escobar said that hotel detainment is part of a much larger issue. For Escobar, identifying and locating migrant children who are being transported from location to location is paramount.

“In some respects, these unaccompanied minors — these children,” she says, “are lost.”