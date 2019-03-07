700 Central American migrants arrested in El Paso by Border Patrol agents Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The U.S. Border Patrol has confirmed that more than 700 Central American migrants were detained by agents in El Paso on Wednesday.

Several large groups of migrants illegally crossed into the United States since midnight. They entered the country between Yarbrough and the Union Depot area, a Border Patrol spokesman said.

The majority of those who crossed were Central American families and unaccompanied minors, including an unaccompanied 2-year-old. However, there were also convicted criminals mixed in the crowd.

"While dealing with this influx of illegal aliens Border Patrol Agents also arrested two convicted sex offenders attempting to enter illegally while the agents were preoccupied with the large groups," Border Patrol said in a news release. "Both sex offenders were arrested in different groups attempting to enter the United States illegally evading Border Patrol agents. Both subjects had been convicted of their sex offenses and had served time in jail before being deported from the United States."

A U.S. citizen, who is also a self-proclaimed prison gang member with a federal warrant for escape, was also arrested while crossing illegally.

Border Patrol said the apprehension of family groups in the El Paso sector are up 1,689 percent from last year.

Since the beginning of 2019, groups of more than 100 migrants have routinely crossed into the country and voluntarily surrendered to agents.

Antelope Wells, New Mexico is one of the most common areas migrants have crossed in large groups.

Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said these large groups are diversions for drug smugglers. As Border Patrol agents deal with families and children, smugglers are sneaking across the border, he said.

"The message from the smuggling organizations to parents in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Savaldor is clear: If you bring a child you will gain entry into the United States and you will be allowed to stay," McAleenan said.

CBP is expected to build a Centralized Processing Center in El Paso as the majority of migrants being detained are children and families.