Hudspeth County news

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
86°
El Paso
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletters
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Border Report
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Noticias En Español
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
11-year-old dies, told investigator his mother stabbed …
Top Stories
Police: Human remains found in BBQ grill at southeast …
8-month-old boy dead in Dona Ana County, Parents …
Colorado 6-year-old dies after rattlesnake bite
Video
Heat not stopping migrants from entering U.S. illegally
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s Full Moon Forecast: Hot with a chance of rain!
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances dwindle
Top Stories
The heat may impact your car battery: Here’s how
Video
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power from 2 to 8 p.m.
Video
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Triple digits and more rain!
Video
Flood Advisory Has Expired; More T-Showers This Week; …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
FC Juarez sign defender Carlos Salcedo from MLS side …
Video
Top Stories
Chihuahuas belt four home runs en route to 9-4 win …
Video
Top Stories
Amid conference realignment rumors, Sun Bowl monitors …
Video
NM State golfer Aidan Thomas aims to qualify for …
Video
Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour
Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought …
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Top Stories
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion …
Top Stories
Brain-eating amoeba causes rare infection in Missouri …
Top Stories
Health Headlines
‘Give us a chance to survive’: 1,639 Texas educators …
Video
How to afford your meds and support your health
Where to get COVID vaccine appointments for kids …
Promos
Clear the Shelters
El Paso Waterpark Giveaway
Get Moving Monday Giveaway
Gas Card Giveaway
Past Contest Winners
Dog Days of Summer
KTSM Birthday Club
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hudspeth County news
Scientists find rare tree thought to be extinct in …
Top Hudspeth County news Headlines