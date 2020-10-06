Home for the Holidays 2023

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
48°
Sign Up
El Paso
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dying For Answers
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Time running out for GOP’s Trump alternatives
Top Stories
5 things to know about Trump’s 14th Amendment disqualification …
New bill in House, Senate written for children with …
Video
1 dead, 6 injured after driver collides with cement …
Biden disapproval at 56 percent in new poll
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Halloween weather: Will it be snow, rain or sun?
Video
Top Stories
Powerful cold front tonight; Freeze warning Monday
Video
Top Stories
Forecasters caught off guard by Hurricane Otis
Video
Tammy strengthens in Atlantic; Cat. 5 Otis slams …
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Lingering rain chances
Storms possible late Monday; chilly winds, t-showers …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
NMSU women’s soccer aims to continue successful season
Video
Top Stories
NM State women’s basketball grabs 77-55 win over …
Top Stories
#9OT Remix: Top 3 Plays of the week for October 29
Video
#9OT Remix: Week 10 high school football in review
Video
New Mexico high school football playoff brackets …
Video
Week 11 #9OT Game of the Week: Bel Air vs. Del Valle
Video
Living Local
YMCA Turkey Trot 2023
Food Truck Friday
Burrell Expert Tips from Your DOc
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Events Calendar
Top Stories
List of places not to go on a 1st date backfires
Video
Top Stories
Making Halloween more fun for kids with autism
Video
Fruit puree pouches recalled over reported lead levels
Video
Why does my arm hurt after a shot, and can I fix …
Video
Spooky events to celebrate Halloween across the Borderland
The More You Know
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite Ticket Giveaway
Wall of Honor Photo Sweepstakes
Skinny’s BBQ Forecast Contest
Dine with Nine
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
TransPerfect Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Home for the Holidays 2023
Latest from Border Report
Emergency order to stop cutting of razor wire granted
Texas Supreme Court: Migrants can get legal counsel
6 accused of smuggling migrants through storm drains
4 American children reported missing in Mexico
Tension, questions of legality amid border bill debate
‘Worst of the worst’: Border’s ‘Most Wanted’ revealed
Busy border roadway in Tijuana to become one-way …
Expect more cops on streets of Tijuana for Halloween
Fewer work-seeking men migrating to US, research …
Two injured in Tijuana installing giant ‘Catrina’
Border Report