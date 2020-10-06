Home for the Holidays 2020

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Bull elk charges, slices man’s kidney in half on Colorado golf course
Video
Top Stories
Q&A: How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?
Top Stories
Stimulus checks: After Trump’s push for more aid, negotiators look to end stalemate
Video
‘An embarrassment’: Trump tweet angers pandemic survivors
Pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns
Kansas farmer finds decomposed body while cutting corn
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Weather on the go: An upper flow of dry air continues to heat up the Borderland more than ten degrees above average
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected this week
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures will begin to rise once again into Monday afternoon
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record heat Tuesday
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front moves in Sunday
Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures continue to dominate the Borderland this Friday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
Top Stories
UTEP turns page to Conference USA opener at LA Tech
Video
Top Stories
Former UTEP great lands assistant coaching job at Pebble Hills
Video
Top Stories
El Paso High postpones next two football games due to positive COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Locomotive FC clinches Group C with 4-0 win over Real Monarchs SLC
Video
Mayfield, Garrett right at home as Browns beat Cowboys 49-38
Locomotive FC look to clinch Group C championship at Real Monarchs
Video
Texas Senate Debate
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Studio 9
Top Stories
EPISD reports two positive COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
YISD will no longer allow spectators at athletics events
Top Stories
Mental health expert offers advice on how to support parents who have experienced a miscarriage
Video
El Paso Zoo can reopen, traditional trick-or-treating will not be allowed
Video
Virtual calming rooms help El Pasoans de-stress
El Paso student-run organization shares insight on first presidential debate, urges youth to vote
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays 2020