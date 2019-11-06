Home for The Holiday 2019

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Las Cruces man sentenced to prison for sexual assault, child pornography
Top Stories
Local station KCOS-13 is under new ownership
Top Stories
Man struck by car on Dyer dies from injuries, El Paso Police say
Police, soldiers raid state prison after bloody night in Juarez
Man suspected of home invasion stabbing is released from custody, El Paso Police say
Border authorities rescue group of migrants lost in Texas desert
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Hail reported in El Paso this morning
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Severe storms possible today
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong storms expected for El Paso Wednesday
Monday Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures coming, rain/ storm chances this week
Friday Weather on the go: Warmer day today, winds pick up tonight
El Pasoans woke up to temperatures colder than Anchorage, Alaska
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Winner-take-all: Montwood to host Americas for District 1-6A championship
Top Stories
NMSU women’s basketball to open 2019-2020 season vs. UC Riverside
Top Stories
NMSU’s Kizer named to All-WAC Second Team
P.O.D. performing at the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl halftime show
New Mexico State races past WNMU to open season
UTEP runs past New Mexico Highlands in season opener
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
City Council dissolves TIRZ 12, further research conservation easement option
Top Stories
Flag representing unity vandalized at Walmart memorial
EPISD breaks ground on MacArthur and Bonham consolidation
City Council approves revised incentive agreement for Great Wolf Lodge Resort
Mt. Cristo Rey Pilgrimage celebrates 80 years
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man suspected of home invasion stabbing is released from custody
Home for The Holiday 2019