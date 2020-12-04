Cabaret singer Shelly Watson to perform holiday tunes during free virtual concert

Holidays

by: Elvia A. Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso, get ready for a Broadway holiday concert this weekend! 

That’s right, a live Broadway holiday concert from New York City brought to you by El Paso Pro-Musica right in time to kick off the holiday season. 

Dressed as a Christmas tree, Cabaret singer and Broadway performer Shelly Watson said “expect the unexpected” when she performs live virtually on El Paso Pro-Musica’s Facebook page.  

“There will be a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Watson said during a taped interview Friday on KTSM 9 News at Noon. “I’ve sung on Broadway. I’ve sung on cabaret shows. I’ve done rock ‘n’ roll. I worked for MTV. You’ll see a little bit of this and a little bit of that.” 

The concert will feature holiday songs — Christmas and Hanukkah included — along with show tunes.

Watson knew since she was a little girl that we wanted to be a performer.  

“I like to consider myself a professional weirdo. I like to make costumes when I was younger” she said.  

You can enjoy this live performance from New York City from the comfort of your living room at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. 

For more information, go to eppm.org. The concert is free on Facebook Live and can be accessed on the website. Donations can be made to keep El Paso Pro-Musica sustainable during the Global Pandemic. Watson says she’ll be doing live requests for a donation. 

