EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ports of entry between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez were no exception to busy traffic with Thanksgiving and Black Friday now upon us.

“Quite frankly from the many times I’ve crossed from Juarez to El Paso, this time the lines were really slow. It took us an hour to cross,” said El Pasoan Kehila Kimble.

Kimble crossed through the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry (PDN), and said she crosses the border at least three times per month.

Another pedestrian traveler, Maria Morales from Ciudad Juarez, who came for a short shopping spree for the day described her experience.

“The wait time was around 40 to 45 minutes. It had been a long time since I crossed on foot, I usually cross in the bus,” said Morales.

PDN was one of the busiest ports of entry, recording a wait time of 62 minutes on general vehicle lanes at 2 p.m., according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Wait Times App.

Meanwhile, the app showed that the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) peaked at a wait time of 80 minutes on general passenger lanes at 3 p.m.

The slowest wait times were recorded at the Ysleta Port of Entry, which never saw wait times surpass 35 minutes on general passenger lanes during the afternoon, according to the app.