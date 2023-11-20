BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The top Black Friday deals on TVs, home appliances and laptops at Best Buy

If you’re interested in electronics, you won’t want to miss our roundup of Best Buy Black Friday deals. Best Buy has slashed prices on big-ticket items, such as TVs, headphones, speakers, laptops and tablets, including an LG 86-Inch Class UQ75 Series 4K UHD Smart TV and a Whirlpool 3.8-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer.

Last updated on Nov. 18, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. PT.

TV deals

Smaller TVs are always cheaper than big-screen TVs, but you can get one on Black Friday at a nice discount. The best brands to shop include Samsung, LG, TCL, Sharp and Toshiba, but you’ll also want to focus on picture quality, processing power and smart features.

20% OFF

Those looking for a big-screen TV to watch 4K movies and sports will not want to miss out on this 86-inch smart TV. It has a 120-hertz refresh rate for a smooth viewing or gaming experience and HDR 10 technology for superior contrast and picture quality. Plus, you’ll get access to hundreds of streaming apps and LG channels.

19% OFF

TCL isn’t one of the brands you might think of when discussing smart TVs, but we must mention this 65-inch TV as a top bargain pick. It boasts QLED technology for lifelike visuals, rich colors and several image-enhancement technologies, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

23% OFF

4K upscaling means you can watch regular HD content upgraded to a UHD resolution, and the user-friendly Tizen smart interface makes this TV an excellent Black Friday deal. The Crystal Processor helps it run smoothly, and it’s compatible with voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Plus, the universal guide has content recommendations in one streamlined channel.

44% OFF

OLED TVs are considered the best because of the lifelike images and graphics, deep blacks, an outstanding color contrast. This TV delivers dazzling visuals and rich colors, and HDR OLED enhances overall picture quality for an immersive experience. The anti-glare and ultra-wide angle technology means you can sit anywhere and watch comfortably, and the LaserSlim design makes it look great wherever you set it up.

58% OFF

Equipped with an OLED panel that renders beautiful graphics and rich colors, this TV is an excellent buy this Black Friday for those who want a mid-size TV. Smart webOS is a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to search for titles, download apps and get personalized recommendations for every profile in your household. It has a Game Optimizer for smoother gaming sessions, and it has built-in support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Home appliance deals

Home appliances are expensive, so you’ll want to scout the Best Buy Black Friday deals to save money. You can find several kitchen appliances, such as blenders, microwaves and espresso machines, and major appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

20% OFF

We tested this model and found it to be one of the most versatile air fryers currently on the market. In addition to being a first-rate air fryer, it can also toast, bake, dehydrate and more. Large enough to fit a 14-pound turkey, the Pro also cooked faster than the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, which we also tested, and it provided delicious, evenly cooked results.

29% OFF

We recommend getting a high-efficiency washing machine like this one to prevent high electric bills. This washer has a feature that automatically senses how much water is needed for a load and a quick-wash cycle that washes a small, lightly soiled load in just 30 minutes.

28% OFF

This refrigerator has a 27-cubic-foot capacity and a modern design, making it suitable for large kitchens. The SmartThings app monitors energy usage and provides tips on making it run more efficiently, and the dual auto ice maker provides crushed or cubed ice.

44% OFF

This microwave oven has two fan speed settings and makes it easy to get the right cooking time thanks to preset cooking and defrosting modes. There is a function that lets you add 30 seconds of cooking time at any time and electronic touch controls that are easy to use and clean. Plus, it has an adjustable cooktop light, so you can see what’s cooking below.

40% OFF

Designed to make things easier, this dishwasher has a hybrid stainless door, a height-adjustable top rack and a fingerprint-resistant finish that has it looking pristine at all times. It operates at 53 decibels (somewhat softer than a normal conversation), so it’s fairly quiet and won’t disturb others, and the Express 60 cycle is excellent for small loads or lightly soiled clothes as it helps conserve energy.

Laptop deals

Back-to-school sales are always the best time to shop for laptops, but you may be surprised to see some excellent computer deals during the Best Buy Black Friday sale. We’re already seeing price cuts on high-end laptops as well as solid Chromebook deals.

54% OFF

If you want a minimalist laptop, a Chromebook might be what you’re looking for. This Chromebook has a bright 15.6-inch HD display, and the Intel UHD graphics means you can play 4K games without an additional graphics card. Overall, it’s a good budget-friendly model for those who want a laptop for basic streaming and simple tasks.

44% OFF

With a mid-grade processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop is perfect for students and office workers. The 15.6-inch display looks impressive and is suitable for streaming HD content, and the Intel UHD graphics card is excellent for basic editing and casual gaming. It has 256GB of internal flash memory storage and comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

31% OFF

This laptop has an edge-to-edge full HD touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge for laying it flat and sharing content with others. The 5-megapixel front-facing camera provides excellent video quality during video calls and conferences, and the fingerprint reader offers biometric security for protecting your laptop. It also has a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi6E support and HP Audio Boost for increased volume without distortion and dynamic sound.

25% OFF

The MacBook Air is popular for its lightweight design and user-friendly operating system. It has a crisp Liquid RetinaXDR display and an Apple M3 chip for super fast processing that makes running high-powered apps more manageable. It also has a FaceTime HD camera for video calls, 8GB of RAM for multitasking without experiencing noticeable lag and a three-microphone setup for superior audio recording.

35% OFF

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a popular laptop that most users love for its blazing-fast performance and long battery life, which can last up to 15 hours on a full charge. It’s excellent for working on spreadsheets or casual gaming on the go, and the 120-hertz refresh rate provides smooth scrolling and streaming. Plus, it’s equipped with Dolby Vision for stunning visuals and has four Thunderbolt ports for file transfers.

37% OFF

If you’re shopping on a budget or don’t want to spend too much on a new laptop, we recommend the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s not nearly as expensive as some of our other suggestions, but it’s still a fantastic laptop with a crisp 15.6-inch HD screen, a fast Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a built-in HD webcam. Plus, it’s made of post-consumer recyclable plastics and waterborne paints, helping preserve the environment.

When do Best Buy Black Friday deals start?

While the official Black Friday date this year is Nov. 24, the deals at Best Buy are already beginning to appear on their website. That means you’ll have more time to shop for the hottest electronics and might even catch some of the best deals early. On Black Friday, doors will open at 5 a.m., so be sure to mark Nov. 24 on your calendar if you want to get the best in-store deals.

We recommend signing up for Best Buy’s newsletter to ensure you don’t miss anything. Plus, you’ll be alerted of any promotions, new products and events leading up to Black Friday.

Are Best Buy deals better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Tech and electronics deals are slightly better on Cyber Monday. However, because Best Buy mainly sells tech products, there isn’t much difference between Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. There’s no telling which day will have better discounts, but previous years have offered better online deals on Cyber Monday, which may prove true again this year.

A general rule of thumb to maximize savings is to shop for expensive items on Black Friday and smaller tech and gadgets on Cyber Monday. For example, you might see the greatest Best Buy deals for refrigerators, drones and washers on Black Friday, while headphones and video games might be worth waiting for Cyber Monday. However, we recommend shopping on both days, and if you find a good deal on Black Friday, it’s best to jump on it rather than waiting to see if Cyber Monday will feature a better discount on the same item.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews.