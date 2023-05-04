EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This and other questions about El Paso’s history at the beginning of the twentieth century are answered by the exhibit Neighborhoods & Shared Memories: South Central. El Paso Museum of History opens the exhibit today with a free opening event starting at 6 p.m.

Stormsville, a neighborhood that was condemned in 1928, was the predecessor of what became known as South Central – once home to pear orchards and cotton fields; and settlement for working class residents. The exhibit, part of a historical series curated by the El Paso Museum of History, tells the story of yet another episode in El Paso’s nostalgic past. Previously highlighted neighborhoods included: Chihuahuita, Segundo Barrio, Sunset Heights, and Manhattan Heights.

Neighborhoods & Shared Memories: South Central will be on display through April 6, 2024.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, visit www.epmuseumofhistory.org.