Conservative pundit Meghan McCain says that Tuesday’s disappointing midterm election results for Republicans might have put the “final nail in the coffin” for former President Trump’s political career.

In an op-ed published by the Daily Mail Wednesday, McCain, a former panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” wrote that Republicans “are waking up this morning outraged and confused” because the GOP has so far failed to gain majority control of the House and Senate despite “the highest inflation rate in decades, crime that is “up everywhere” and President Biden’s low approval ratings.

McCain said that the candidates Trump chose to endorse in the midterm cycle did not deliver in their races, adding that the hyped-up “red wave” push from the party will go down as a “giant warning sign” that Trump isn’t the future for the party.

“There is a simple and easy conclusion to draw from this. Trump’s MAGA is cancer and it is killing my party. And this should be the final nail in his coffin,” wrote McCain, who has slammed Trump in the past over his attacks on her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“President Trump is no kingmaker, in fact, he is the opposite. He seems to have a knack for picking losing candidates.”

Trump, who faces a slew of state and federal investigations against him and his business, announced at an Ohio rally on Monday that he plans to make a major announcement next week at his Mar-a-Lago estate, fueling speculation that he could launch another White House bid.

McCain wrote that the GOP leadership should be looking at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who easily won reelection on Tuesday, as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and the future of the party.

“The Republican Party has a choice this morning. Remain in the Trump cult and continue to underperform or start supporting serious candidates who care about policy issues, solving actual problems and, most importantly, winning,” McCain wrote. “I hope we can right the ship before it’s too late — and I hope that ship is steered by Ron DeSantis.”