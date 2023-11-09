Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Thursday that he will not seek reelection to the Senate in 2024, almost certainly handing Republicans a seat in next year’s elections in a deep red state.

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate,” Manchin said in a statement. “But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

Manchin had long been considered the most vulnerable Senate Democrat on the map heading into 2024 and was, until Thursday, the lone incumbent yet to announce plans one way or another. His announcement had been expected later this year or closer to the January filing deadline.

He was staring down the toughest electoral challenge of his Senatorial career as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has increasingly become the favorite to win next year.

Democrats have said throughout the past year that Manchin is the only member of their party to have a shot of winning in the ruby red state and the seat will now almost certainly fall into GOP hands.

Former President Trump carried West Virginia in 2020 by 39 percentage points.

“We head into the election with a 50-50 Senate,” one Senate Republican aide said, adding that it is a “huge” development.

DEVELOPING.