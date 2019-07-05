Pet owners using CBD to soothe pets stressed by fireworks

Pets may also experience anxiety with the fireworks.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Like many people, pets may also experience anxiety with the fireworks.

One local store said you can help them fight that anxiety with a proper concentration of CBD, a cannabis-derived ingredient.

Ambary Health Southwest sells a variety of products including CBD oil, pet treats and hemp honey which they say can be given to any animal.

“By working on our endocannabinoid system and by acting on these cb1 and cb2 receptors, we’re able to bring all these great benefits including homeostasis, which is bringing our cats and dogs and loved ones to a place of calm and happiness,” said Marlene Jessup, the owner of Ambary Health Southwest.

She encourages pet owners to ask questions, possibly running it by a veterinarian.