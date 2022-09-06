Just like food or medicine, booster seats have an expiration date. A booster seat is also considered expired if it has been in a car accident.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting three car seat check events in the next few weeks.

The COVID-compliant safety events will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Saturday, Sept. 25 and Friday, Oct. 1 at the TxDot El Paso District Offices, 13301 Gateway West.

The El Paso District’s traffic safety specialist and other certified technicians will be on hand to provide education on the proper use and correct installation of car seats.

Residents are encouraged to show up early as technicians at the event will assist attendees on a first come, first served basis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children 14 years old or younger. The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that nearly 46 percent of car seats are misused.

For more details on child safety visit https://www.savemewithaseat.org/.