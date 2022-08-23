EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Casa Inc. and the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a free community health fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Young Park.

The event is open to everyone and will provide free health information and health services, including blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index and vision screenings.

Students from Burrell College will offer screening services and answer questions about men’s and women’s health issues and healthy lifestyle choices.

There will also be free health kits available.

Staff from La Casa will also participate and will provide information about domestic violence.