Grandma earns a black belt from famous martial artist, Chuck Norris

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NBC News) — An Utah woman is proving age is just a number after she receives her fifth-degree black belt in karate, an honor she received from Chuck Norris himself.

Norris told her she was an inspiration to him.

“He just has such a loving heart. His family is wonderful and they really, really care”, said Carole Taylor.

Taylor’s passion for martial arts began 15 years ago at the age of 68 when she started taking her 11-year-old granddaughter to lessons.

As of today, Taylor is a young healthy 83-year old woman who earned five black belts.

Taylor adds when you get past 60, you should do something that you’ve never tried before so that it keeps those passages in your brain open and active. I thought I think that will do that.

Taylor also teaches karate and that isn’t her only talent and is an actress who has appeared in plays and films, an artist, and a calligrapher.

