Kids & Mental Health: COVID-19’s Lasting Impact

(NBC News) The coronavirus pandemic is taking a unique toll on the well-being of children and young adults.



While studies suggest they’re less likely to get infected than adults, they’re experiencing major life changes and stress that impact their mental health.

“About one in six children in America have a mental disorder and in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, we expect this to increase,” says Cleveland Clinic pediatric psychologist Dr. Emily Mudd.



Health experts are seeing more symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In younger kids, that may manifest as tantrums or behavior regression. Older children may be more agitated, angry or withdrawn.

Having a trusted adult to walk them through those emotions is key.



“Name the feeling for them. ‘I see you’re angry you can’t hang out with your friends’ or “You’re really worried that something bad is going to happen to mom when I go to work.’ Help them identify those feelings and help them with ways to work through those and build resilience,” Dr. Mudd advises.

Fortunately, while most kids will remember the pandemic, like how their grandparents and great-grandparents recall the Great Depression, it won’t interfere with their development.

But kids with pre-existing mental health conditions are at heightened risk.

A survey of 2,000 young people with mental healthy histories in the United Kingdom found 51 percent reported coronavirus has made their mental health a bit worse, while 32 percent say it’s much worse.



Health experts say establishing routines and structure can help, even during the summer.

Time outdoors, time with family and chatting with friends via social media can also help.

Parents should watch for changes to appetite and sleeping habits, as well as personality. Big shifts are signs it’s time to connect with a mental health expert.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZSkZel