Immunize El Paso launches Vax2School efforts by expanding hours, locations ahead of school year

Health

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Latin American girl getting a COVID-19 vaccine at her rural house – healthcare and medicine concepts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Immunize El Paso launched its Vax2School efforts by expanding its hours and opening new locations to help meet the demand before the school year arrives from parents who may have delayed health care for their children because of the pandemic.

“Multiple studies have shown a significant decline in childhood immunizations over the past year, and our crews are prepared to support the increased need,” said Danny Acosta, director of Immunize El Paso. “We want to ensure every child is protected and allowed to return to school in the safest manner possible.“ 

Immunize El Paso introduced a Wednesday evening clinic at its San Juan Clinic and is open Saturdays at its Eastside and Central locations. In addition to measles, tetanus and chickenpox vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines will be available for any child 12 years and older.

“With our new Eastside clinic, we have additional daily capacity, and our downtown clinic, which opened in January, we are confident that everyone who needs vaccinations will be served,” Acosta said.

Appointments via immunizeelpaso.org are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Medicaid, CHIP and most major insurances are accepted. Uninsured patients are seen for only $10. No child is turned away regardless of ability to pay.

To learn more, call 915-533-3414 or visit immunizeelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Las Cruces storm aftermath

Upper Valley deals with fallout of Sunday's storm

Mutt Mondays: Pet fire safety tips

Deadly shooting investigation near Eastside sports complex

Sarcoma Awareness Month

Nine on 9: Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner