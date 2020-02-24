El Pasoan selected for charitable heart valve procedure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Pasoan in need has now received a lifesaving charitable procedure and was the only patient in the country who was chosen.

Saturday was Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, as part of the “Every Heartbeat Matters” initiative, patient Pilar Gomez underwent a heart procedure at the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus.

Gomez says he’s grateful for it and says he won’t be as limited as before the procedure. He also had some words of advice, “if you feel anything, have it checked out. If you feel anything in your heart, any kind of pain or any chest pain, pricking pain, any kind of pain you feel — have it checked out right away.”

According to the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, Gomez was expected to go home to his family on Sunday.