Area agencies team up as ‘Unidos for Diabetes’ to bring attention to diabetes prevent, management

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the COVID-19 pandemic persists in El Paso, area health agencies are teaming up to bring awareness to diabetes education.

“With an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, it is imperative that we help individuals with diabetes come up with a plan and provide support to help our community manage their disease,” the El Paso Diabetes Association wrote in a news release. “According to recent city/county data, 51 percent of individuals in El Paso who have died due to COVID-19 had hypertension and diabetes, respectively, as underlining health conditions.”

Understanding how to manage diabetes and prevent it is more important than ever, said Sandra Gonzalez, executive director of the El Paso Diabetes Association

“COVID-19 and diabetes go hand-in-hand,” she said. “This initiative is about all of us working together. If we help someone, we’re saving a life, so it’s about how we can all work together.”

The goal of Unidos for Diabetes is to educate and support those in the Borderland, as well as to promote diabetes prevention and management.

According to the El Paso Diabetes Association, El Paso is the sixth largest city in Texas with a prevalence of diabetes of 13.9 percent among adults, or about 117,000 people.

To increase awareness and educate the public on how to manage the disease, Unidos for Diabetes will be hosting the following FB Live events on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ElPasoDiabetesAssociation

Nov. 14: “Cook2gether for Diabetes Awareness,” Sun City Dietitians Cooking demo, Sara Ruiz: noon to 1 p.m.

Nov. 18: “Real Talk About Diabetes: Everything You Want to Know About Diabetes and What to Do,” El Paso Diabetes Association, Garima Mathur: noon to 1 p.m.; Note: KTSM will be streaming this event — KTSM 9 News Digital Content Manager Patricia L. Garcia will join Garima Mathur for this talk.

Nov. 25: Diabetes and the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, Project Vida: noon to 1 p.m.

