Are your multivitamins really helping you stay healthy?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Food and Drugs Administration regulates dietary supplements and vitamins as food items, which means that they are not required to be tested for efficiency.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, Public Health professor at New Mexico State University, explained how dietary supplements don’t undergo rigorous testing as drugs.

The manufacturer, he said, has the obligation to put the contents on the label of the product, but there is no guarantee from the FDA that these supplements are proven to be efficient.

He said, another problem is that we cannot be sure of the quality of the ingredients in these products.

Until 1994, dietary supplements were regulated and tested by the FDA, but since then, they have been multiplying in production due to the lack of regulation.

“From $1 billion, we are rising to $25 billion in 25 years,” said Khubchandani.

He warns of overusage of these supplements, which can cause stomach issues or even heart problems, especially weight loss pills.

The only time dietary supplements are tested is if a user complains to the FDA.

“Someone has to complain to the FDA,” explains Khubchandani. “All the FDA has to do is periodically look at some of them and test them and say, ‘that is not supposed to be sold.’”

But to regulate and test all the supplements available, he said, would take up to 25 years. With new products continually coming to the market, it would be hard for the FDA to catch up.

“You are investing $25 in supplements per week. Why don’t you buy fruits and vegetables and eat healthy?” Khubchandani asked. “And if you really feel like you do have a problem, then you have to be diagnosed and treated.”

He said that doctors can prescribe you with certain vitamins, but those are different than the ones you can buy in a regular grocery store.

If you are still looking to start taking supplements, Khubchandani said you can look up online reviews and read up on how a particular supplement has affected other people. However, these reviews are not done by scientists or specialists and are not accurate for every person.

He believes it is best to eat a balanced diet or consult your doctor if you think you are having serious issues.

