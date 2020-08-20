Butterfield Trail Golf Club working to reopen this fall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new lifeline for the El Paso Airport’s Butterfield Trail Golf Club.

El Paso City Council voted unanimously to lease the golf course to a company called Spirit Golf Management on Aug. 11, the same company who runs Picacho Hills Country Club in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The $125,000 per-year lease will last two ten-year terms with an emphasis on community involvement.

“We really want to be involved with the community, which in turn is a huge junior golf program. I think you start there with the junior golfers,” Spirit Golf Management managing partner Todd Barranger. “We really want to provide that experience for them. For the locals and the adults, it is truly about the experience.”

The goal is to get the course back open as soon as possible with a target date in September. Groundcrews are working around the clock to get the course back in pristine condition, something patrons have become accustomed to seeing at Butterfield Trail. Spirit Golf Management is also waiting for health permits and liquor licenses to be approved before reopening the course to the public.

Price points have not been set, but Barranger expects them to be more competitive with other courses in the market.

As KTSM previously reported, Butterfield Trail was closed in May due to budget issues caused by the pandemic.