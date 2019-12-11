Get Moving- Get the most out of your squat

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
New information delays hearing for murder suspect
Top Stories
Trial date changed for El Paso man arrested on child porn charges
Top Stories
Tornillo teacher arrested, accused of relationship with students
El Paso Museum of Art acquires two new sculptures
Murder suspect expected to claim self-defense in bond hearing
Lighted tree donated to El Paso Airport in honor of August 3 victims
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, warming trend kicks off
Top Stories
Texas has highest speed limit, and speeding is the leading cause for crashes in the State
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Possible fog and rain this morning, another cool afternoon
Monday Weather on the go: Rain chances and cooler temperatures today
Friday Weather on the go: Cooler day, rain chances and winds return this weekend
Thursday Weather on the go: Winds return today, cold front arrives
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Chapin, Andress boys, Bowie girls race out to non-district wins
Top Stories
New Mexico State holds off Denver for 72-67 road win
Top Stories
UTEP places four on All-Conference, All-Freshman Teams
N’toko signs on for second year with Locomotive FC
Construction at Sun Bowl Stadium eliminates 7,000+ seats for Sun Bowl game
Williams tabbed Conference USA Player of the Week
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
9 Stream
Top Stories
Disney-inspired Christmas lights display in Far East El Paso goes viral
Top Stories
City Council asks for more time to discuss El Paso Electric purchase
Texas has highest speed limit, and speeding is the leading cause for crashes in the State
Las Cruces mother and child allegedly killed by drunk driver; family mourns their deaths
East El Paso Catholic Church suffers acts of vandalism, satanic symbols
Studio 9
Texas Mass Violence
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Get Moving- Get the most out of your squat
Get Moving
Posted:
Dec 11, 2019 / 11:00 AM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2019 / 11:00 AM MST
Squats are one of the best exercises, but only if you do them properly!