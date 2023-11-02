EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Musky’s Hot Dogs, a family-owned business that started as a “Plan B” during the pandemic, has grown into a successful food truck.

Eddie Contreras started his journey in 2020.

Musky’s Hot Dogs will be this week’s guest at KTSM’s weekly Food Truck Friday segment on Nov. 3. He will be featured on KTSM’s news at noon and will be serving food outside the KTSM studios at 3801 Constitution Dr.

The Musky Dog The Charro Dog The Chuco Dog The Hawaiian Dog The Discada Dog

“I wanted to have a “plan b” when the pandemic hit. I wanted to make sure I had another source of income in case I lost my job,” Contreras said.

Contreras told KTSM his food truck name was inspired on his childhood, especially his grandfather.

“I was young and living in Anthony, Texas. My grandfather started calling me “Musky” and that’s how I got inspired for the name… Musky’s Hot Dogs,” Contreras said.

Contreras said he felt grateful for the opportunity and one of the hardest things about owning his own business is the demand.

“I’m grateful for everything but sometimes the work demand can be hard. Keeping up with the demand is hard,” Contreras said.

On the other hand, there’s something that makes it all worth it, the reason why Contreras is still going on and passionate about his business.

“I think the best part of my business is feeling and knowing that people are enjoying the food. It’s very comforting to have someone coming up to you and saying that they really liked the hot dog. I like to know that I can give them a good service and food,” Contreras said.

There are many things that makes Musky’s unique, but it all comes back to one thing… the menu.

Photo courtesy of Musky’s Hot Dogs

“We have a very diverse and different menu. I believe we have some ingredients that are not that common and that’s one of our strengths. Our “Discada Dog” with discada meat, our “Charro Dog” with chorizo and chicharron, or even our “Hawaiian Dog” for a hint of sweetness if you like sweet and savory together,” Contreras said.

Musky’s Hot Dogs is located at 7810 Paseo Del Norte Road, and its hours of operation are the following:

Wednesday – Thursday: From 5:30 p.m. to 10 :30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are closed.

The food truck also offers catering, you can contact them via Facebook, Instagram or by calling Contreras (915) 294-0133