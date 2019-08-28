Pledge of the Day- August 28

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Fate of Lower Valley medical waste facility to be decided by TCEQ Wednesday
Top Stories
Reward offered in 2004 Central Texas Cold Case
Ranked Choice Voting to be used for upcoming Las Cruces municipal election
Two El Paso teachers named among top six in educators in Texas
21 pounds of meth discovered at New Mexico DWI checkpoint
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong storms today, flooding possible
Top Stories
Severe storms hammer the Borderland after record-breaking heat
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Another hot day, storm chances increase tomorrow
Heat Advisory in effect today; record heat expected
Friday Weather on the go: More rain chances today, challenging record highs soon
Thursday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances today, heavy rainfall possible
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
San Elizario Eagles looking to soar to new heights in 2019
Top Stories
UTEP picks up LSU graduate transfer Daryl Edwards
Top Stories
NMSU set to tangle with No. 23 Washington State
Texas high school football series kicks off this weekend
Chihuahuas fall to Salt Lake in series opener, three games back in division race
Backfield leads the way for Burges in 2019
Community
Market 9
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
TABC held first community forum in the Borderland
Top Stories
‘Love Goes Farther’: Connecticut church group travels to El Paso in wake of Walmart shooting
More than 100 handmade ‘Stars of Hope’ displayed around healing community
El Paso dentist to help brighten smile of Walmart shooting victim’s widower
Downtown El Paso memorial to honor local soldiers who fought in World War II
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Fate of Lower Valley medical waste facility to be decided by TCEQ Wednesday
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
Pledge of the Day- August 28
EPISD DAILY PLEDGE
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 09:00 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2019 / 10:14 AM MDT
Thank you for joining KTSM for the EPISD Pledge of the Day, presented by Bell 2 Bell.