Luis Miguel North American Tour coming to El Paso this summer

Courtesy Live Nation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Music icon Luis Miguel is coming to El Paso this summer.

The six-time Latin Grammy winner is preparing for his 2019 North American tour dates. The tour will wrap up at the Don Haskins Center on July 6.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale to Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. today. For more details visit the citiprivatepass.com. The general public can buy tickets at 10 a.m. on Friday at LiveNation.com.

Here are more tour dates for those who are interested.