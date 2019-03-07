El Paso's Khalid to star in 'Free Spirit' movie

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - After taking the music world by storm, it might be time for El Paso's favorite R&B star Khalid to take on the silver screen.

The Americas High School graduate is set to star in "Free Spirit" a film that will accompany his new album. The movie debuts on April 3 and the album on April 5.

According to the website, the movie is a one-night-only world premiere that will accompany an album listening. Tickets and album pre-orders are available at the site as well.

In El Paso, the movie will be shown at 7 p.m. on April 4 at Alamo Drafthouse at the Montecillo and Tinseltown.

The cast includes Dizzy Fae, Judah Lang, Estefania Preciado, Jahking Guillory and Edi Gathegi.

The synopsis on the website says the movie is "a direct creative parallel to his new album, using the new music to tell the stories of the beauty and the pain of growing up as Khalid has always done in his work. This film expands on his lyrics and artistry by sharing a visual story as a companion piece."

The movie was created by Khalid and Emil Nava. The rating says it is suitable for 18 and older because of strong language, drug use, violence and nudity.

"Free Spirit" will be Khalid's follow-up album to "American Teen," which received five Grammy nominations and went double platinum.