El Paso's Khalid performs on 'Saturday Night Live'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Khalid and actor Idris Elba (Photo: Saturday Night Live / NBC)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - R&B star and El Paso icon Khalid will take the Saturday Night Live stage tonight as the show's musical guest.

When you hear someone in the next room talking about tomorrow's @idriselba and @thegreatkhalid show. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LLOnDtNKiq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2019

The singer will be accompanied by Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba.

Khalid's appearance comes about a month before the release of his new album, "Free Spirit", which includes his chart-topping single "Better".

"Free Spirit" will be Khalid's follow-up album to "American Teen," which received five Grammy nominations and went double platinum.

As KTSM previously reported, the Americas High School graduate is also set to star in a same-titled movie debuting April 3.

You can catch Khalid's Saturday Night Live performance at 9:30 p.m. right here on KTSM 9.