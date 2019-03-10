Entertainment

El Paso's Khalid performs on 'Saturday Night Live'

Posted: Mar 09, 2019 07:35 PM MST

Updated: Mar 09, 2019 10:44 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - R&B star and El Paso icon Khalid will take the Saturday Night Live stage tonight as the show's musical guest.

The singer will be accompanied by Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba.

Khalid's appearance comes about a month before the release of his new album, "Free Spirit", which includes his chart-topping single "Better".

"Free Spirit" will be Khalid's follow-up album to "American Teen," which received five Grammy nominations and went double platinum. 

As KTSM previously reported, the Americas High School graduate is also set to star in a same-titled movie debuting April 3.

You can catch Khalid's Saturday Night Live performance at 9:30 p.m. right here on KTSM 9.

