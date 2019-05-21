Entertainment

Cardi B concert at El Paso County Coliseum postponed

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:37 AM MST

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:30 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Cardi B is postponing her El Paso show, again.

The El Paso County Coliseum confirmed in a news release that the rapper will not be performing on Tuesday night due to "circumstances beyond her control." 

According to TMZ, she recently had complications with plastic surgery, prompting her to reschedule several concerts. 

Cardi B was originally set to be a part of the 2018 Neon Desert lineup but canceled due to her pregnancy. 

The date for the concert is being rescheduled, with additional details expected to be released later today. 

