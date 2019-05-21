Cardi B concert at El Paso County Coliseum postponed

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Cardi B is postponing her El Paso show, again.

The El Paso County Coliseum confirmed in a news release that the rapper will not be performing on Tuesday night due to "circumstances beyond her control."

According to TMZ, she recently had complications with plastic surgery, prompting her to reschedule several concerts.

Cardi B was originally set to be a part of the 2018 Neon Desert lineup but canceled due to her pregnancy.

The date for the concert is being rescheduled, with additional details expected to be released later today.