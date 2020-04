EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Musicians around the country have gotten used to performing in their living rooms due to COVID-19 precautions.

El Paso musicians are no different.

El Paso Pro-Musica and UTEP Center of Arts Entrepreneurship director Zuiil Bailey recently teamed up with UTEP grad student Chris Beroes-Haigis to perform the “Dance of the Blessed Spirits” by Christoph Gluck.

They may have not been in the same room, but they were definitely in sync. Take break and watch below: