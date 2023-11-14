EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The most magical time of the year is right around the corner, and the City of El Paso will have an inaugural celebration of WinterFest on November 18th, 2023, through the first Monday in January.

The season launches at 4:00 p.m. on the opening day of the celebration with the Senior Centers Choir and 1st Armored Division band, followed by the traditional Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at San Jacinto Plaza.

The WinterFest celebration will also feature an ice-skating rink, a Christmas tree, shows, and festive holiday decorations. The family-friendly celebration will happen downtown, including the Arts Festival Plaza and Paseo de las Luces.

San Jacinto Plaza will light up the heart of downtown with holiday entertainment throughout the season. There will be a host of holiday-themed attractions, holiday shopping, seasonal food and drinks, and more.

You can find more information on the event here.

If you’re planning on attending the opening day festivities, this a map will help you around downtown with parade route, parking lots, events and much more.

