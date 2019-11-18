What to know before the WinterFest Celebration of Lights and Parade in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of El Paso’s traditions is coming one week early this holiday season.

The WinterFest Celebration of Lights and Parade will kick off the Christmas season in El Paso. Here is a look at everything you need to know if you plan on heading out to the festivities.

Time, date, place

The Holiday Lighting Ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso. The Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade will take place immediately afterward.

Parade route

The City of El Paso parade is expected to go through various parts of Downtown El Paso, including the Arts Festival Plaza and San Jacinto Plaza.

Parking

You could circle Downtown El Paso looking for a good parking spot. Another option is parking at the Glory Road Transit Center near UTEP and riding the streetcar, for free, to the festivities.

If you are coming from the Eastside, Far East, Mission Valley, Northgate or Westside Transit Centers, you can ride to Winterfest for $3.

If you insist on Parking Downtown, the City says you can find open spots using the Park915 app.

Other events

Here are some other events you can enjoy this Saturday.

Noon – Ice Rink Opens.

Noon to 8 p.m. – Downtown Art and Farmers Market.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Winter Snowflakes at the Museum of Art.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – WinterFest Celebration at Main Library.

4:30 p.m. – 1st Armored Division Band.

5 p.m. – St. Anthony Franciscanos Choir.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – El Paso Locomotive FC’s Sun City Express.

6 p.m. – Entertainment on the main stage of San Jacinto Plaza.

Rest of WinterFest

WinterFest will continue until Jan. 5 with ice skating, holiday cafe, warming tents and holiday movies.

Find out more by visiting the website.