Watch: ‘Selena the Series: Part 2’ full trailer, Netflix announces debut date

Christian Serratos portrays Selena Quintanilla from “Selena The Series,” premiering Dec. 4 on Netflix. (Netflix via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Selena The Series: Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 4, 2021.

Netflix released the full trailer on Thursday that picks up as Selena (played by Christian Serratos) approaches fame in the world of Tejano music, while also navigating professional success and personal fulfillment.

The show centers on the Quintanilla family’s efforts to make it in the entertainment industry and become the most successful Latina music artist in history and the challenges faced as the family band, Los Dinos, takes a backseat on the road to Selena’s ascension to stardom.

The series concludes with Selena’s untimely death in 1995.