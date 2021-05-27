Want to beat triple-digit heat? Getaway to Ruidoso for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In the month of June, Ruidoso, NM averages temperatures in the lower 80’s. The town is a major tourist destination for El Paso and Las Cruces.

“What doesn’t it have to offer?” in regards to the community of his city, said Parks and Recreation Director of Village of Ruidoso Rodney Griego.

Courtesy: City of Ruidoso

Less than three hours from the Borderland, visitors have plenty of choices for outdoor activities. From paddling boarding, horseback riding, golf frisbee, ziplining and even fishing at Grindstone Park.

In the last several years, the Village of Ruidoso developed the recreation aspects.

Grindstone Park added a beach a couple of months ago. Imagine digging your feet in the sand at almost 7,000 feet above sea level.

Make sure to bring a beach cart and sign up for a parking reservation for $10 for the day.

Visitors come and relax in their cabins with beautiful decks and incredible views.

If you’re more of an inside person, there’s local shops that can style customers for any occasion.

“The shopping in Midtown is really different,” said Griego.

Courtesy: City of Ruidoso

From designer brands to unique local items from the clothing store, Visions on Sudderth street.

Griego added that Ruduiso is safe and a family-friendly location, he would advise against feeding the wildlife while exploring the Lincoln National Forest.

After spending the day with the family, the adults can have a taste of the good life at the Cork and Kettle.

The wine and specialty food shop boasts a selection of the best New Mexico wines from a number of outstanding vintners and has complimentary tastings on site.

If you’d like to plan a trip to the town of Ruidoso, visit https://www.discoverruidoso.com/.

